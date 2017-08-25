VO5 Heads Up: The Festival Guru – Gwilym Pugh

NME Promotional Feature

Go wild with your festival style. VO5 has partnered with The Mix and lifestyle blogger Gwilym Pugh to give you all the tips and advice you need to make the most of festival season and show resilience when things may not go as planned.

What are the festival must-haves you pack every time?

Sunglasses and wet wipes, always. Wellies, sunscreen and my can’t-do-without hairspray – the VO5 Dry Texturising Spray, as it’s so great for adding grip and texture for that festival look.

What’s the ultimate festival you’d like to tick off your bucket list?

Bonnaroo in Tennessee is definitely the bucket list festival for me. It’s one of the top US festivals that’s managed to keep its musical integrity over the years. My musical taste is super-eclectic and the line-up in the past has been perfect, with headliners from Kanye to Elton John to Pearl Jam. I’d say it’s the closest thing the US has to Glastonbury. Doing everything I can to line it up for next year!

What would your advice be to first time festivalgoers?

Try to prepare as much as possible. Bring loads of water and spare clothes – you don’t wanna be stuck in cold, damp clothes all weekend if it rains on the first night. Agree on a meeting spot with your mates you can get to if you get lost, and remember, everyone’s there to have a good time, so be cool, look after people and karma should look after you!

What was your highlight from the last ever Secret Garden Party festival?

The highlight was definitely seeing one of my favourite bands, All Them Witches, play on such an intimate stage. They were in the ‘Where The Wild Things Are’ section, set in a woodland area of the grounds. The combination of the sounds, lights, staging and company made it an experience I won’t be forgetting any time soon.

How do you research which festival you want to go to?

Being a bit of a music nerd, I actually use an app called Songkick to track my favourite artists’ tours, so when I see a festival crop up I’m all over it and check the full line-up.

Do you have any festival DOs and DON’Ts?

Let your hair down… literally and figuratively. Forget about the real world and have an amazing time. Don’t be an idiot!

What are your tips for someone who’s overdone it?

How overdone is overdone? Haha… My advice would be to have a good explore of the grounds as soon as you get there, before you get ‘on it’. Try to get your bearings and know how to get back to your camp!

Have you ever known someone have an emergency at a festival?

There’s always a few casualties. If you see someone who’s drunk too much and is really suffering and they don’t know where their camp is, try to get them to a marshal or security staff.

