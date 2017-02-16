VO5 NME Awards 2017 – as seen on the social media of the stars

From Louis Theroux becoming the most selfied-with man in London to grime legends Skepta and Wiley being just about everywhere – here’s the story of this years ceremony, as told by the attendees social media accounts.
Skepta
Couldn’t have said it better ourselves, really. He also sent a rose to Dua Lipa.
Goldie
He was here, there and everywhere – always hanging with a top crop of talent.
Dua Lipa
The rising pop star was pretty chuffed to pick up the gong for Best New Artist supported by Topman.
Christine and The Queens
Last night’s big winner Christine and The Queens was looking fierce after nabbing Best New Track supported by Red Stripe and Best International Female supported by VO5.
Louis Theroux
The legendary doc-maker swung by the ceremony to pick up the award for Best Film and orchestrated a cheeky selfie with The 1975‘s Matty Healy and Slaves.
Slaves
They picked up their own award for Best Video, and made a point of letting Beyonce and Kanye West know they were losers this time.
Biffy and Johnny
Legends collided outside the venue. Though it would have been good if they looked at the same camera.
Years & Years
After starring in the moving Bands 4 Refugees performance – Olly Alexander opted for a cheeky CCTV selfie.
Glastonbury
The brains behind Glasto popped out for a quick pic with their Best Festival supported by ID&C award. Nice legs, Michael.
Gizzi Erskine
The celeb chef was having fun famous person-spotting.
Julie Adenuga
The Beats 1 radio host enjoyed watching her brother Skepta mistake a bottle of whiskey for a microphone.
Black Honey
The band soaked up getting papped.