VO5 NME Awards 2017 – as seen on the social media of the stars

From Louis Theroux becoming the most selfied-with man in London to grime legends Skepta and Wiley being just about everywhere – here’s the story of this years ceremony, as told by the attendees social media accounts.

Skepta

Couldn’t have said it better ourselves, really. He also sent a rose to Dua Lipa.

This picture describes tonight. Thank you world, love you 🌍 A post shared by SKEPTA (@skeptagram) on Feb 15, 2017 at 8:14pm PST

Goldie

He was here, there and everywhere – always hanging with a top crop of talent.

Dua Lipa

The rising pop star was pretty chuffed to pick up the gong for Best New Artist supported by Topman.

Christine and The Queens

Last night’s big winner Christine and The Queens was looking fierce after nabbing Best New Track supported by Red Stripe and Best International Female supported by VO5.

Louis Theroux

The legendary doc-maker swung by the ceremony to pick up the award for Best Film and orchestrated a cheeky selfie with The 1975‘s Matty Healy and Slaves.

Slaves

They picked up their own award for Best Video, and made a point of letting Beyonce and Kanye West know they were losers this time.

Comiserations @beyonce and @kanye ❤️ A post shared by SLAVES (@slaves) on Feb 15, 2017 at 2:11pm PST

Biffy and Johnny

Legends collided outside the venue. Though it would have been good if they looked at the same camera.

This happened… thank you @johnnymarrgram for everything.x A post shared by Biffy Clyro (@biffy_clyro) on Feb 15, 2017 at 3:36pm PST

Years & Years

After starring in the moving Bands 4 Refugees performance – Olly Alexander opted for a cheeky CCTV selfie.

Glastonbury

The brains behind Glasto popped out for a quick pic with their Best Festival supported by ID&C award. Nice legs, Michael.

Gizzi Erskine

The celeb chef was having fun famous person-spotting.

Julie Adenuga

The Beats 1 radio host enjoyed watching her brother Skepta mistake a bottle of whiskey for a microphone.

Black Honey

The band soaked up getting papped.