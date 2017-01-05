The Voice – where are the former winners now? (Hint: not the charts)

The Voice has been a primetime entertainment mainstay since 2012, with singers engaged in a daring battle of the larynxes, with celebrity judges – from Tom Jones and will.i.am to Paloma Faith and Ricky Wilson and now the mysterious Gavin Rossdale (lots of Twitter users had no idea who the Bush frontman was) picking the cream of the crop and then coaching them to fame and fortune. Well, that’s the idea. Turns out that the winners’ track records aren’t entirely impressive. Here’s what’s happened to all the champs since the show launched.
2012 Winner – Leanne Mitchell
Leanne Mitchell
Leanne Mitchell had the dubious honour of being the first winner of the UK version of The Voice, as a member of Tom Jones’ team. Her debut single was a cover of Whitney Houston’s ‘Run To You’ and she followed it in 2013 with her debut album which flopped spectacularly. Her label Universal dropped her the next year and it was rumoured that she had returned to her old job – singing at a holiday camp in Norfolk. She’s since had a baby and is singing on cruise ships.
2013 Winner – Andrea Begley
A member of Danny Donoghue’s team, Andrea Begley won with a cover of Evanescence’s ‘My Immortal’, which peaked at 30 on the Official UK Singles Chart. Her album ‘The Message’ entered the UK Albums Chart at Number 7, the highest album chart placement for a Voice winner. She’s now an ambassador for the RNIB – she only has 10% vision – and published a book, I Didn’t See That Coming, in 2013. She is still singing.
2014 Winner – Jermain Jackman
Hackney boy Jermain was on team will.i.am and won series three of The Voice. Sadly luck wasn’t on his side following his win. His version of ‘And I Am Telling You I Am Not Going’ from the Dreamgirls musical only got to 75 in the Official UK Singles Chart and his debut album sold just 613 copies in its first week. Last year it was reported that he had left the music industry to study politics at Leeds University.
2015 Winner – Stevie McCrorie
Ricky Wilson of the Kaiser Chiefs’ first team win, Stevie McCrorie won singing Adam Levine of Maroon 5’s ‘Lost Stars’, which went to 6 on the Official UK Singles Chart. Scotsman McCrorie’s first major label album came out in 2016 and hit 35 on the UK Albums chart but later in the year it was revealed that he has returned to his old career as a fireman.
2016 Winner – Kevin Simm
If Kevin Simm looked familiar, that’s because he was – a bit. A former member of Liberty X, a pop group spawned from another reality show, 2001’s Popstars, he was a member of Paloma Faith’s team – but then was ‘stolen’ by Ricky Wilson’s team and went on to win with the original song ‘All You Good Friends’, which peaked at 24 in the Official UK Singles Chart. His solo album ‘Recover’ did not chart.