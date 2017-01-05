The Voice – where are the former winners now? (Hint: not the charts)

1 /5

2012 Winner – Leanne Mitchell

Leanne Mitchell had the dubious honour of being the first winner of the UK version of The Voice, as a member of Tom Jones’ team. Her debut single was a cover of Whitney Houston’s ‘Run To You’ and she followed it in 2013 with her debut album which flopped spectacularly. Her label Universal dropped her the next year and it was rumoured that she had returned to her old job – singing at a holiday camp in Norfolk. She’s since had a baby and is singing on cruise ships.