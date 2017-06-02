How to watch Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester benefit gig
It takes place on Sunday night
Following the tragic events of May 22’s terrorist attack on Ariana Grande‘s show at Manchester Arena, the American pop star is holding a benefit concert in aid of the victims and their families on Sunday June 4. Proceeds from the show are being given to the We Love Manchester Emergency fund, which Manchester City Council set up with the British Red Cross following the attack, to support victims and grieving families. The fund has already raised over £6m – donate here, and find out how to get involved below.
What time is it on?
The gig starts at 7pm and ends at 10pm.
Where can I watch/listen?
Watch: BBC One.
Listen: BBC Radio One, BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Manchester.
From 6.30-7pm, radio presenters Scott Mills, Jo Whiley, Phil Williams and Becky Want will be hosting a pre-gig warmup on their respective radio stations. The concert will follow until 10pm.
Meanwhile, from 6.55-10pm on BBC One, Sara Cox and Ore Oduba will be presenting TV coverage, with extra backstage and crowd coverage from Nick Grimshaw and Anita Rani. It will later be available to watch on demand on BBC iPlayer. BBC director general Lord Hall said: “Bringing the nation together, the BBC is proud to be broadcasting what will undoubtedly be a moving tribute to the victims and their loved ones.”
Who’s playing?
Aside from Ariana Grande, there will be performances from Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Black Eyed Peas, Little Mix, Robbie Williams, Miley Cyrus, Take That, Usher, Pharrell Williams and One Direction’s Niall Horan.
Are tickets still available?
No – they sold out in six minutes on Thursday, June 1. All concertgoers at Grande’s Manchester Arena gig were offered free tickets to Sunday’s gig at the Emirates Old Trafford.