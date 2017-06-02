The gig starts at 7pm and ends at 10pm.

Where can I watch/listen?

Watch: BBC One.

Listen: BBC Radio One, BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Manchester.

From 6.30-7pm, radio presenters Scott Mills, Jo Whiley, Phil Williams and Becky Want will be hosting a pre-gig warmup on their respective radio stations. The concert will follow until 10pm.

Meanwhile, from 6.55-10pm on BBC One, Sara Cox and Ore Oduba will be presenting TV coverage, with extra backstage and crowd coverage from Nick Grimshaw and Anita Rani. It will later be available to watch on demand on BBC iPlayer. BBC director general Lord Hall said: “Bringing the nation together, the BBC is proud to be broadcasting what will undoubtedly be a moving tribute to the victims and their loved ones.”

Who’s playing?

Aside from Ariana Grande, there will be performances from Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Black Eyed Peas, Little Mix, Robbie Williams, Miley Cyrus, Take That, Usher, Pharrell Williams and One Direction’s Niall Horan.