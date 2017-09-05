Watch an exclusive clip from Mitchell and Webb’s new comedy ‘Back’

The six-part sitcom airs begins on September 6 at 10pm on Channel 4

Click below to watch an exclusive first-look clip from Back, the new Channel 4 sitcom which sees David Mitchell and Robert Webb reuniting with Peep Show writer Simon Blackwell. Back follows Stephen (David Mitchell), who is forced to take over his father’s pub when he dies. Webb plays Andrew, a former foster child of his parents that he’s constantly at loggerheads with. Back is set to debut tomorrow (September 6) on Channel 4 at 10PM.

The show also stars Sherlock actress Louise Brealey as Stephen’s sister Cass, Penny Downie as mum Elaine, and Geoffrey McGivern as Stephen’s eccentric Uncle Geoff.

The star pair recently discussed the possibility of revisiting Peep Show in future. “When it ended, Sam Bain and Jesse Armstrong and Rob (Webb) and I agreed that we would be up for doing a return to those characters in 10 or more years time”, Mitchell told NME.

