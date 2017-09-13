Watch Liam Gallagher reminisce about the days when he had four people to make tea for him

Those were the days, my friend

Once upon a time, Liam Gallagher didn’t have to make his own cups of tea. “In the ’90s,” he told the team behind his recent episode of BBC Music Backstage Pass, “I got someone else to fucking do it, but now I can’t.”

The episode follows Liam as he goes on tour to Lollapalooza in Paris, where he played songs from his forthcoming solo debut album ‘As You Were‘ and a selection of Oasis classics.

In the clip below, posted to Twitter, you can find him explaining that once upon a time he actually had several people making each brew. “In the 90s I had about four people doing it. Little geezer doing the kettle, our kid, some little **** doing that and some little idiot doing that.

No longer, though: “Money’s too tight to mention,” he added, “gotta do it yourself, haven’t you? No one buys records these days… These little smartarses download tunes. And they wonder why there’s no real rock ‘n’ roll stars around – cos this is the shit you’ve got us doing, fuckers.”

Anyway, the tea still does the job: “It’s good for the voice so I’m told,” he tells the documentary crew. “It’s fucking good, man!”