Watch Nirvana’s 1992 Reading Festival Performance

25 years ago today, Reading Festival 1992 marked one of the greatest, most memorable moments in Nirvana history, as it ultimately became the band’s final UK performance.

Dave Grohl has said since that at the time he believed the show would be the end of his band’s career, saying: “We rehearsed [for Reading] once, the night before, and it wasn’t good. I really thought, ‘This will be a disaster, this will be the end of our career for sure.’ And then it turned out to be a wonderful show, and it healed us for a little while.”



Official clips of nearly all of the songs performed at the event have surfaced online. Watch below.

The setlist was as follows:

Breed

Drain You

Aneurysm

School

Sliver

In Bloom

Come As You

Lithium

About A Girl

Tourette’s

Lounge Act

More Than a Feeling (Boston cover)

Smells Like Teen Spirit

On A Plain

Negative Creep

Been A Son

All Apologies

Encore:

Dumb

Stay Away

Spank Thru

Love Buzz (Shocking Blue cover)

Smoke on the Water (Deep Purple cover) (Jam by Krist and Dave)

The Money Will Roll Right In (Fang cover)

D-7 (Wipers cover)

Territorial Pissings (Jam (Star Spangled Banner)