This weird conspiracy theory could explain why Camila Cabello left US ‘X Factor’ group Fifth Harmony

High five? Anyone?

2016’s conspiracy theories have been notoriously weird. To name but three, we’ve had one suggesting Taylor Swift was really a clone of a Satanist cult leader’s wife, one that said One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson had used Photoshop to fake being a father, and another assuming YouTuber Marina Joyce had been kidnapped by ISIS, despite clearly being in her own home with her mum.

This latest addition to the 2016 conspiracy canon is way less creepy and way more amusing: it centres on the sheer number of times Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello went for a high five and was left hanging by interviewers and even her own bandmates. In reality, it looks like the 19-year-old actively enjoys the awkwardness of standing there, tragicomic palm raised expectantly towards an oblivious high-fivee, but Twitter users are revelling in the suggestion that she left the massive pop group because literally no one would high-five her. Watch the hilarious mash-up below, where she fails to receive a high-five for a whole 36 seconds:

A few days ago it was revealed Cabello was leaving the group by Fifth Harmony themselves. Cabello later responded, “Saying that they were informed through my representatives that I was ‘leaving the group’ is simply not true. I did not intend to end things with Fifth Harmony this way.” See her full explanation of the split below: