Will Joseph Cook tells us about SU gigs going off and his debut album ‘Sweet Dreamer’

The indie-pop star will head out on TOPMAN ON TOUR WITH NME this month

TOPMAN ON TOUR WITH NME kicks off in Nottingham next week (March 14), bringing Peace, Fickle Friends, Clean Cut Kid, Devlin and Will Joseph Cook to student unions across England and Scotland. We caught up with the latter to find out how he’s feeling about the tour and get the lowdown on his debut album.

How are you feeling about heading out on TOPMAN ON TOUR WITH NME?

Will Joseph Cook: “I’m really looking forward to it. We’re going to be playing a few places I’ve never played before, and it’ll be good to go back to Leeds.”

Is there anywhere new you’re particularly excited about playing?

“Sheffield I’m excited about. Just because of all the bands that have come from there. I like playing places that have that kind of musical pride.”

Peace, Clean Cut Kid, Fickle Friends and Devlin are on the tour. Are you a big fan of those artists?

“Yeah, they’re great. I saw Peace at Concorde 2 in Brighton a few years ago so I’m really excited to be playing with them. It might be a bit weird. I might have a little fanboy moment when I meet them.”

These gigs are for students. How does that change the show?

“I just got off tour with Sundara Karma a couple of weeks ago and on those dates we played a couple of shows at universities. We played Leeds SU and Nottingham SU and they went off. I think it does make a difference because it tends to be a room of people who know each other and are friends, rather than loads of strangers.”

You’re debut album ‘Sweet Dreamer’ is out next month. Excited?

“Yeah! I haven’t actually listened to it lately. I’m trying not to. I spent all day listening to it when we were mastering it, then I listened to it again about a week later, but I haven’t since then. I want to have a break from it so when it comes out it feels new and exciting to me as well. Also if I listen to it now I’ll hear loads of things I want to change and that’s annoying.”

You worked with Jack Steadman from Bombay Bicycle Club on the record. How did that come about?

“We worked on a song called ‘Plastic’ together. I was thinking about producers I thought would be good for it and I thought of Bombay because it’s got that indie-dance crossover they did on their last album. It went really well so we ended up doing four songs together. His studio is amazing – it’s so serene and tranquil.”

Catch TOPMAN ON TOUR WITH NME in the following places:

Tue March 14

Featuring: Peace, Clean Cut Kid, Will Joseph Cook

Nottingham Trent University

Fri March 17

Featuring: Fickle Friends

University Of Strathclyde, Glasgow

Sat March 18

Featuring: Fickle Friends, Will Joseph Cook

Hull University

Wed March 22

Featuring: Peace, Will Joseph Cook

Leeds University Union

Thu March 23

Featuring: Devlin, Fickle Friends, Will Joseph Cook

University Of East Anglia, Norwich

Fri March 24

Featuring: Peace, Fickle Friends, Will Joseph Cook

Sheffield University

Sat March 25

Featuring: Huw Stephens

University Of Kent, Canterbury

Wed March 29

Featuring: Devlin, Bay Rays

Gorilla, Manchester

Thu March 30

Featuring: Devlin, Paris Youth Culture

O2 Academy Newcastle

Fri March 31

Featuring: Devlin, Fickle Friends

Loughborough University