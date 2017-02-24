Who will replace Beyoncé at Coachella? Here’s what the bookies think…

There are some wild cards in the odds right now

In news that anyone could have seen coming a mile off, Beyoncé has pulled out of headlining Coachella this year. By the time the Californian festival rolls around, she’ll be almost ready to give birth to her twins so she wouldn’t exactly be able to put on the kind of extravaganza that she’s known for (although her Grammys performance suggested she’d still make things interesting).

That leaves the question of who will replace her? Organisers have yet to confirm who will fill the void she’s left and a number of artists have been speculated to be stepping in. Bookmakers Betfair have drawn up a list of odds for all those who could be in the running, plus a few outside bets.

Daft Punk

Odds: 3/1

Last played Coachella: 2006

Why it would be great: They’re the kings of dance, experts in crafting flawless performances and would bring bags of collaborators with them.

Jay Z

Odds: 5/1

Last played Coachella: 2010

Why it would be great: It would be pretty funny, for a start, to have Beyoncé’s husband as second choice. But Jay knows how to put on a show just as much as Mrs Carter-Knowles and has just as much of a powerful back catalogue to make him a supreme replacement.

Kanye West

Odds: 7/1

Last played Coachella: 2011, although he made a surprise appearance with The Weeknd in 2015 and with A$AP Rocky in 2016

Why it would be great: Things with Kanye are never boring. Whether he’s appearing above the audience in a cherry picker (Glastonbury 2015) or bringing a load of ballet dancers along with him (Big Chill 2011), he’s always got something up his sleeve.

Lady Gaga

Odds: 7/1

Last played Coachella: Never

Why it would be great: It’s Gaga, of course it’ll be great. Whether she’s dressing up á la her magnificent Super Bowl performance or keeping things simpler, as per latest album ‘Joanne’, a headline set from her would be full of energy and give plenty to talk about.

Green Day

Odds: 15/2

Last played Coachella: Never

Why it would be great: Green Day shows are never not fun and it would cement their return to form on latest album ‘Revolution Radio’ with a career high for the punks.

The Weeknd

Odds: 10/1

Last played Coachella: 2015

Why it would be great: If Daft Punk didn’t headline themselves, maybe Abel could bring them out, as he did at the Grammys, for ‘Starboy’ and ‘I Feel It Coming’? Plus, he knows his way around a banger.

Rihanna

Odds: 10/1

Last played Coachella: Never in her own right, but she did make a surprise appearance with Calvin Harris in 2016.

Why it would be great: It’s Rihanna, queen of everything. She wouldn’t even need guests to make her performance one of the best ever.

Bruno Mars

Odds: 12/1

Last played Coachella: Never

Why it would be great: He’s got a lot of fun songs that would be great to dance to after a long day’s drinking in the desert.

Katy Perry

Odds: 12/1

Last played Coachella: Never

Why it would be great: In her new woke phase, she would likely use her performance to make some political statements and encourage as all to love each other, which would be nice.

Frank Ocean

Odds: 12/1

Last played Coachella: 2012

Why it would be great: It’d be the first chance to see him play tracks from ‘Blonde’ and, if it’s anything like the record, would be sublime.

The Chainsmokers

Odds: 12/1

Last played Coachella: 2016

Why it would be great: If you like bro-y EDM and Coldplay-like ballads, you’d be in for a treat. Otherwise, nah.

Ed Sheeran

Odds: 16/1

Last played Coachella: Never

Why it would be great: He might bring his new BFF Stormzy along with him for the ride and wouldn’t that be great?

Taylor Swift

Odds: 18/1

Last played Coachella: Never

Why it would be great: It’s unlikely, but she might air some new songs to get her fans all excited for her next album.

Justice

Odds: 18/1

Last played Coachella: 2012

Why it would be great: Dancing to massive beats in the middle of the desert? Yes please.

Drake

Odds: 20/1

Last played Coachella: 2015

Why it would be great: His Boy Meets World tour saw him step his showmanship in very simple ways. Tracks like ‘One Dance’, ‘Too Good’ and, of course, ‘Fake Love’ are fully worth giving him the top spot again.

Coldplay

Odds: 25/1

Last played Coachella: 2005

Why it would be great: Coldplay are proven winners when it comes to bringing everyone together in a lovely bubble of euphoria.

Solange

Odds: 25/1

Last played Coachella: 2014

Why it would be great: Forever in Beyonce’s shadow, this could be Solange’s chance once and for all to silence those who don’t think her music can stand up to her sister’s.

Clean Bandit

Odds: 25/1

Last played Coachella: 2015

Why it would be great: It’s Clean Bandit. It wouldn’t be anywhere near great.

Dua Lipa

Odds: 25/1

Last played Coachella: Never

Why it would be great: Dua would fly the flag for British pop and prove there are plenty of exciting festival headliners in our midst right now.

Rag’n’Bone Man

Odds: 33/1

Last played Coachella: Never

Why it would be great: It won’t happen, but it would be a real moment of validation for the blues man and likely be the catalyst for a ton of worldwide success.

Kygo

Odds: 33/1

Last played Coachella: 2015

Why it would be great: The Norwegian DJ is legitimately massive, plus he’s collaborated with the likes of Selena Gomez, John Legend and Tom Odell. Imagine what a varied set that would make.

Zayn

Odds: 33/1

Last played Coachella: Never

Why it would be great: It would give further cool cred to the former 1D member and a song like ‘Pillowtalk’ is definitely headliner-worthy.

Justin Bieber

Odds: 50/1

Last played Coachella: Never

Why it would be great: If he can be bothered, Bieber can put on a great show. If he can’t, it could be a bit boring.

Maroon 5

Odds: 50/1

Last played Coachella: Never

Why it would be great: Frontman Adam Levine is a little bitter that the band have never been asked to play so they’d likely perform as if they had a point to prove.

Robin Schulz

Odds: 50/1

Last played Coachella: Never

Why it would be great: The German DJ has collaborated with David Guetta so he’s probably picked up some tips from the EDM superstar.

Martin Garrix

Odds: 50/1

Last played Coachella: 2014

Why it would be great: He’s the number one DJ in the world right now, so you’d imagine he knows how to control a crowd.

Ariana Grande

Odds: 50/1

Last played Coachella: Never, save for her cameo with Cashmere Cat in 2015.

Why it would be great: Her album ‘Dangerous Woman’ was one of the best pop records of 2016, with bangers and ballads that could conquer any festival.

Adele

Odds: 50/1

Last played Coachella: Never

Why it would be great: You only need to rewatch her Glastonbury headline set to know she would kill it with her banter alone.

Major Lazer

Odds: 80/1

Last played Coachella: 2016

Why it would be great: If anyone in the world knows how to party right, it’s Diplo. It would also be a massive crowd-pleaser of a set.

Elbow

Odds: 100/1

Last played Coachella: 2011

Why it would be great: They’d be a grand, elegant close to the day and would turn the desert into their own dusty ballroom.

Donny Osmond

Odds: 200/1

Last played Coachella: Never

Why it would be great: Would be worth it just to see the looks on all those cool Californians’ faces.