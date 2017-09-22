30 Seconds To Greatness: Muse’s Matt Bellamy

As part of our #LifeHacks initiative in partnership with the University of Salford, NME is asking prominent figures from the creative industries to give an insight into their career journeys.

The ’30 Seconds To Greatness’ video series will feature a bitesize piece of advice, or a lesson learned, from people who have made it to the top in music, fashion, film, tech, and other creative industries.

This time, our words of wisdom come from Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, who shares an important lesson he learned during the band’s early days, when they they were perhaps a little too trusting.