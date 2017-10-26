Leading activists and campaigners join NME #Lifehacks positive change panel

The positive change panel is one of many highlights from NME and University of Salford's upcoming #Lifehacks events.

Leading activists and campaigners are to speak on a NME #Lifehacks panel discussing How To Effect Positive Change.

The panel forms part of a full afternoon of talks and activities designed to help you kick-start your career in the creative industries. NME has teamed up with University of Salford and youth initiative Create Jobs to lay on the #Lifehacks event at London’s Electrowerkz on November 23.

Speaking on the How To Effect Positive Change panel will be Josie Naughton from aid organisation Help Refugees and Paula Akpan, co-founder of the I’m Tired Project, which aims to highlight the lasting impact of everyday micro-aggressions, assumptions and stereotypes. The panel will be chaired by podcaster and 1xtra social media guru Alex Manzi.

Further panellists and a full programme of talks and activities will be announced at a later date.

One the day, you’ll also be able to connect with the NME team and our partners at the dedicated Hack-Space. Plus, there will be free food and drink, and the event will culminate in an exclusive secret evening gig. At last year’s #Lifehacks launch event, Tinie Tempah wowed the crowds.

You can buy tickets to our first #LifeHacks event (including exclusive secret gig) with University of Salford here.