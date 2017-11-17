Enter the world of gaming at the #Lifehacks Game Lab

NME’s #Lifehacks event on November 23 will feature a full afternoon of talks and activities designed to help you kick-start your career in the creative industries. An exciting part of the programme is University of Salford’s Game Lab, hosted by Dr. Erinma Ochu, a lecturer in Science Communication and Future Media at the university.

“Dreaming up new games can be a fun, creative and collaborative experience. A lot happens in developing game concepts before we even get near any technology,” Dr. Ochu says. “So at the Game Lab workshop, folks will get creative and collaborate in teams to come up with gaming concepts to tackle real life global challenges, from ‘fake news’ to raising awareness of plastic in the ocean, or any other challenge they’re passionate about.”

Dr. Ochu says even gaming novices will be able to enjoy the Game Lab. “Absolutely anyone can join in – it’s designed to be inclusive, irrespective of past experience with games, gaming or technology,” she explains. “I’m a dreamer and love coming up with ideas. It’s fun to dream and get creative with others about the kind of world we want to live in. If you mix that with gaming and meeting creative people, what more could you want?”

NME has teamed up with University of Salford and youth initiative Create Jobs to lay on the #Lifehacks event in London on November 23. The event will be headlined by Chelsea footballer Eni Aluko and hip-hop artist Loyle Carner, who will team up for an ‘in conversation’ panel.

Another panel will see acclaimed campaigners Paris Lees, Paula Akpan and Josie Naughton join forces to discuss how to effect positive change. Meanwhile, MOBO founder Kanya King MBE and Universal Music UK’s Jonathan Badyal will talk about the things they wish they’d known at age 18.

One the day, you’ll also be able to connect with the NME team and our partners at the dedicated Hack-Space. Plus, there will be free food and drink, and the event will culminate in an exclusive secret evening gig.

You can buy tickets to our #Lifehacks event (including an exclusive secret gig) with University of Salford here.