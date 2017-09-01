30 Seconds To Greatness: NME’s Mike Williams

As part of our #LifeHacks initiative in partnership with the University of Salford, NME is asking prominent figures from the creative industries to give an insight into their career journeys.

The ’30 Seconds To Greatness’ video series will feature a bitesize piece of advice, or a lesson learned, from people who have made it to the top in music, fashion, film, tech, and other creative industries.

The video series begins today with NME’s Editor-in-Chief, Mike Williams, who tells us how he got started in the highly competitive world of music journalism.