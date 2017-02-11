NME presents: the 69 sexiest songs about sex

Queens of the Stone Age, ‘Make It Wit Chu’

Lovely Josh Homme gets down and indeed dirty with this crunching sex jam. “If I told you I knew about the sun and moon,” he croons, “I’d be untrue.” Lyrically he casts himself as a big, dumb lunk that knows nothing about nothing, besides the fact he wants to “make it wit you”. And you’ll let him, reader. You’ll lie back and you’ll let him.