Spy on LA, London and Cambridge with Otzeki’s voyeuristic new video for ‘All This Time’

Dark, swirling shots of a grove of trees lead the video for London duo Otzeki‘s latest track ‘All This Time’, opening things with an eerie atmosphere reminiscent of The Blair Witch Project. Made up of clips collected vocalist Mike’s iPhone over the last two years, it colours the rest of the footage with an air of voyeurism – as if Mike and cousin Joel are secretly watching over the people, motorways and funfairs of LA, London and Cambridge.

Of the video, Mike explains: “It’s a visual diary of things. Like our previous videos the subject matter is contained within everyday reality and gives it a certain enigmatic quality in line with the themes of the song.”

The track itself is what the band call “one big collage”, which moves from low, rumbling beats and glitchy synths to something brighter and warmer. “You had all this time and you’re still not making any sense,” purrs Mike in a soft falsetto before that transformation. It’s both soothing and accusatory, especially when he moves from observing to questioning “What you gonna do about it?”

Watch the video below and see Otzeki play ‘All This Time’ and more live when they headline London’s Sebright Arms on March 23. A month later, they will play as part of Live At Leeds festival on April 29.