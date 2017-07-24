‘Despacito’ is the song of the summer. There’s no arguing with that. It’s literally been streamed more times than you’ve ever blinked (probably). But if that’s not quite your bag, and you’re looking for a late July entry to come and shake up your lazy day sunshine-vibe playlist, A House In The Trees are about to do that.

They’ve dropped the first track from their new EP, the appropriately-titled ‘Summertime’, which proves to be a lush entry point to the South London collective. It was recorded in The Rising Sun pub in New Cross, a creative hub where musicians can make music for free, as long as they bring a bit of kit with them. That idea seeps into their music, as they craft a stunning cocktail of laid-back grooves, dreamy vocals and a stuttering trip-hop beat. A hedonistic wonder, perfect for those long summer-nights.

A House In The Trees’ new EP ‘What Am I Supposed To Do?’ is out September 14 via Handsome Dad.

Catch them live:

Bermondsey Social Club, London (Sep 21)