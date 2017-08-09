New Music Of The Day: A House In The Trees – ‘Tuesday Afternoon’

A couple of weeks back we got the first taste of new South London collective, A House In The Trees with their debut single ‘Summertime’ – it was a woozy, hedonistic wonder that was perfect for sticky summer evenings. But it’s follow-up, ‘Tuesday Afternoon’ hints at a completely different side of the group completely.

Well, kind of. From the whole upcoming EP ‘What Am I Supposed To?’, the new single is certainly the most accessible of the bunch. Recruiting Lucinda John-Duarte of fellow newcomers ALASKAALASKA, a trio of sickly sweet voices intertwine for a laidback and surprisingly pop-heavy wonder. Listen below.

A House In The Trees’ new EP ‘What Am I Supposed To Do?’ is out September 14 via Handsome Dad.

Catch them live:

Bermondsey Social Club, London (Sep 21)