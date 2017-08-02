The rumours of the music video’s demise are greatly exaggerated. As MTV moves further towards reality TV, and super-fans putting hammers in their mouths (don’t ask) dominate YouTube, the art of the music visual is actually in surprisingly good health. Just look at Charli XCX’s iconic ‘Boys’ video, J Hus’ epic visual for ‘Spirit’ and newcomer Skott’s mystical new clip.

Alex Cameron, the charismatic Australian newcomer is the latest to submit one of 2017’s finest videos. He’s just shared the accompanying visuals ‘Stranger’s Kiss’, which features a duet with Angel Olsen and stars Jemima Kirke (Girls).

Pitched somewhere between the knowing humour of Father John Misty, the epicness of Bruce Springsteen and Nick Cave’s haunting melodies – Cameron confirms himself to be one of the most unique and fascinating new artists in the game right now.

Alex Cameron’s new album ‘Forced Witness’ is out September 8 via Dead Oceans.