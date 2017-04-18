Anteros showcase tour antics with Two Door Cinema Club for new video ‘Cherry Drop’

On Friday, London indie-pop group Anteros shared their latest EP ‘Drunk’. As is becoming standard with them, it’s full of chockablock full of bangers that’ll have you believing that the group can well and truly go all the way.

To celebrate the release, the group have shared a new video for “Cherry Drop’ . It may look like just like your standard on tour video, but when you’ve been up and down the country boozin’ and cruisin’ to massive venues alongside Sundara Karma and Two Door Cinema Club like they have – well, it’s all a bit more exciting than that.

“We’ve spent a lot of time touring with our favourite bands and friends in 2017.” the band say. “We wanted to share our tour experience in our video for ‘Cherry Drop’, which was shot by Phoebe Fox.“

Catch Anteros live:

Sebright Arms, London (April 27)