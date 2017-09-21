Astrid S’ video for ‘Think Before I Talk’ is a vibrant, one-take wonder

Astrid S is the latest line in outstanding pop newcomers to emerge out of Scandinavia in the last few years, and her latest single – the shimmering ‘Think Before I Talk’ just went to number one in Norway. She’s just released the video for the track, which you can see below, so we got the lowdown on her chart-topping track and teaming up with Katy Perry.

When you first recorded Think Before I Talk – did it feel like a hit?

“I never think any song really feels like a “hit” – a song either feels good or bad, in my opinion. With that said, I felt really good recording ‘Think Before I Talk’, it was just a guitar demo, but still felt very bold.”

What’s the thinking behind the video?

“We didn’t have a lot of time when it came to planning the video, so I went with a team I’ve worked with before, and we decided that we wanted to do a one-take video, walking from room to room with different lighting and looks. It’s supposed to show different moods. For me the song can be about friendship, family or a relationship.”

The song went to number one in your native Norway – does that put pressure on you?

“Not really. The music industry has become so unpredictable. And I think people know that if someone has a Number One song, it doesn’t necessarily mean that you’ll have several ones after. I just want to make good music, and as long as I’m happy with it, the charting isn’t that important to me. Although, the best feeling is having a song you’re very happy with and also having it at Number One! It’s cool when people like what I do.”

You provided some backing vocals on Katy Perry’s album. Did you guys hang out much?

“No, I just quickly said hi to her once and pet her dogs. They were so cute!”

Would you be up for collaborating on your own songs?

“Yes! I would love to do some collaborations for my album – the more the merrier! It’s fun to experiment and get to tap into different genres and sounds through collaborations.”

Astrid S plays London’s Heaven on 10th October