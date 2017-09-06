Bad Sounds lose their heads in new video for ‘Living Alone’
0As you can probably tell, Bad Sounds don’t do anything by half measures. Their songs zip along with lust for life like few can replicate, and their vibrant videos showcase a band ready to take on the world – one man visual at a time.
‘Living Alone’, the latest single and first taste of Mixtape One is just that. There’s alien abudctions, headless dancers and Hollywood-nodding visuals. Totally Bad Sounds, then. Watch the mind-melting video below.
Mixtape One is out on September 29