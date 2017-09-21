Radiohead’s influence on music for the past two decades has been undeniable. In their wake, the band have opened up a path for new bands to push even further, and more unique ground in their material. In 2017, as the band retreat for a hiatus – these totally ace new acts will fill the wiggling Thom Yorke-shaped size in your lives.

Low Island

Who: Oxfordshire five-piece.

Why you’re going to love them: Recent song ‘The Lines’ suggest a band slowly moving down the dancier route – but ‘Just About Somewhere’ was built around catchy guitar riffs and haunting, falsetto vocals. Stunning stuff.

Essential tune: ‘The Lines’

Caro

Who: Alt-rock trio from Leeds.

Why you’re going to love them: Their live shows are phenomenal – and much like Radiohead, glitchy time signatures and synths reign supreme on their material. There’s a slightly more pop element to latest material, like ‘Eyes On The Ground’, but it remains immensely unique and totally brilliant.

Essential tune: ‘Eyes On The Ground’

Pumarosa

Who: London-based art-rock quintet.

Why you’re going to love them: Their debut album ‘The Witch’ is a atmospheric and precise arrival for the group – but standout track ‘The Priestess’ sounds like it could hold it’s own on Radiohead’s more daring endeavours, like ‘Kid A’ or ‘Hail To The Thief’.

Essential tune: ‘The Priestess’

ALASKALASKA

Who: London’s indie-jazz collective.

Why you’re going to love them: Upcoming debut EP, is a triumphant blend of indie, jazz and just about every other genre on earth. Much like Radiohead’s latter year material – there’s literally no boundaries on where ALASKALASKA can go from here. They’ll smash it, whatever they do.

Essential tune: ‘Familiar Ways’

Skaar

Who: Mad Norwegian rockers.

Why you’re going to love them: Anthemic riffs and haunting vocals – the Nordic band’s material sounds like the more feral B-sides of ‘OK Computer’-era Radiohead.

Essential tune: ‘Sommerfugl’