Rising artists from Liverpool that you can’t afford to ignore

The Beatles, The La’s, Echo & The Bunnyman, and so on. It goes without saying, that Liverpool’s impact on British music scene, particularly indie, has been admired within the UK and all around the world.

It’s no surprise, then, that the current crop of Liverpudlian bands are carrying that spirit into a new age. Here’s the cream of the crop from the magnificent city.

The Night Cafe

Who: Indie pop four-piece.

Sounds like: Soaring, Sundara Karma-esque indie perfect for festival season.

For fans of: Circa Waves, The Sherlocks

Best track: ‘Felicity’

Paris Youth Foundations

Who: One of the stand-out bands from this year’s Reading & Leeds.

Sounds like: Like all your favourite indie bands rolled into one. Think The Strokes meet Wolf Alice, and you’re halfway there.

For fans of: Spring King, The 1975

Best track: ‘Losing Your Love’

Her’s

Who: Duo who dabble in psychedelic-indie

Sounds like: Like The Drums covering Mac DeMarco. Surf-rock given a psychedelic makeover – bloody brilliant.

For fans of: Real Estate, Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Best track: ‘What Once Was’

Aystar

Who: Rising rapper from the streets of Toxteth.

Sounds like: Murky rap that thrives on spacial beats, and Aystar’s distinctly unique flow. Grizzly stuff.

For fans of: Giggs, Ghetts

Best track: ‘I Got This’

She Drew The Gun

Who: Winners of Glastonbury’s Emerging Talent Competition in 2016 and a bloody great band.

Sounds like: Some parts folky, and then others straight up rock – they’re a unique and intoxicating concoction.

For fans of: The Coral, The Big Moon

Best track: ‘Since You Were Not Mine’

The Vryll Society

Who: Groovy psych-rock five-piece.

Sounds like: Early Tame Impala vibes on their latest material, but they know their way around a meaty pop chorus.

For fans of: Blossoms, King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard

Best track: ‘A Perfect Rhythm’