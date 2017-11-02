5 of Manchester’s most exciting brand new artists

Since the ‘70s, Manchester and its surrounding area’s vibrant art community has provided us with some of Britain’s most renowned music. From the roll call in cult music film 24 Hour Party People – like Joy Division, Happy Mondays and New Order through to modern-day heroes like Blossoms, Spring King via the legends of The Smiths and Oasis, – the well of talent never runs dry.

As we launch NME and Zig-Zag presents CineJam in Manchester, a music and film event showing 24 Hour Party People and hosts an intimate gig from Everything Everything at Band On The Wall on December 12 – we’re dipping into the rising Manchester acts that will define the city over the next decade. Here’s the pick of the bunch.

Pale Waves

Who: Indie-pop four piece signed to Dirty Hit

Sounds like: The 1975 on a sugar-overload. Delightfully constructed pop bangers that’ll be dominating indie-nights up and down the country very soon.

For fans of: 1975, The Cure

Best track: ‘Television Romance’

Layfullstop

Who: Brummie-born, but Manchester-based R&B starlet

Sounds like: Silky smooth, ‘90s tinged R&B that’s stuffed with pop elements and propelled by her singing/rapping hybrid vocals. A jazzy delight.

For fans of: Erykah Badu, Rihanna

Best track: ‘Crown City’

False Advertising

Who: Raucous rock trio.

Sounds like: If Pearl Jam tried their hand at some slacker-rock, False Advertisements’ delightful new EP ‘I Would Be So Much Happier If I Stopped Caring’ might be the result.

For fans of: Demob Happy, Garbage

Best track: ‘Hey You’

IAMDDB

Who: Chorlton-based musician who’s got the city all in a tizz.

Sounds like: Blending jazzy beats and hard-hitting flows, IAMDDB strikes the balance between party bangers and introspective ballads – the 21-year-old is like little that has come before.

For fans of: Little Simz, ABRA

Best track: ‘Shade’

Bugzy Malone

Who: The North’s undisputed grime king right now.

Sounds like: Bugzy’s watchful eye provides him with inspiration for one of the nation’s sharpest lyricist. Plus he’s literally the first artist Noel has ever let sample Oasis’ ‘Wonderwall’ in 22 years.

For fans of: Kano, Loyle Carner

Best track: ‘Memory Lane’

NME and Zig-Zag presents CineJam Manchester

After the success of our Bastille-curated CineJam at Peckham's Bussey Building, now we'll be taking the event to the North this winter. On Tuesday December 12, NME and Zig-Zag presents CineJam in Manchester – taking over Band On The Wall with a special screening of the cult movie '24 Hour Party People', before performances from 'ones to watch' False Advertising and homecoming heroes Everything Everything.