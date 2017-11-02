5 of Manchester’s most exciting brand new artists
Since the ‘70s, Manchester and its surrounding area’s vibrant art community has provided us with some of Britain’s most renowned music. From the roll call in cult music film 24 Hour Party People – like Joy Division, Happy Mondays and New Order through to modern-day heroes like Blossoms, Spring King via the legends of The Smiths and Oasis, – the well of talent never runs dry.
As we launch NME and Zig-Zag presents CineJam in Manchester, a music and film event showing 24 Hour Party People and hosts an intimate gig from Everything Everything at Band On The Wall on December 12 – we’re dipping into the rising Manchester acts that will define the city over the next decade. Here’s the pick of the bunch.
Pale Waves
Who: Indie-pop four piece signed to Dirty Hit
Sounds like: The 1975 on a sugar-overload. Delightfully constructed pop bangers that’ll be dominating indie-nights up and down the country very soon.
For fans of: 1975, The Cure
Best track: ‘Television Romance’
Layfullstop
Who: Brummie-born, but Manchester-based R&B starlet
Sounds like: Silky smooth, ‘90s tinged R&B that’s stuffed with pop elements and propelled by her singing/rapping hybrid vocals. A jazzy delight.
For fans of: Erykah Badu, Rihanna
Best track: ‘Crown City’
Crown City
Crown City, an album by Layfullstop on Spotify
False Advertising
Who: Raucous rock trio.
Sounds like: If Pearl Jam tried their hand at some slacker-rock, False Advertisements’ delightful new EP ‘I Would Be So Much Happier If I Stopped Caring’ might be the result.
For fans of: Demob Happy, Garbage
Best track: ‘Hey You’
Hey You
Hey You, a song by False Advertising on Spotify
IAMDDB
Who: Chorlton-based musician who’s got the city all in a tizz.
Sounds like: Blending jazzy beats and hard-hitting flows, IAMDDB strikes the balance between party bangers and introspective ballads – the 21-year-old is like little that has come before.
For fans of: Little Simz, ABRA
Best track: ‘Shade’
Bugzy Malone
Who: The North’s undisputed grime king right now.
Sounds like: Bugzy’s watchful eye provides him with inspiration for one of the nation’s sharpest lyricist. Plus he’s literally the first artist Noel has ever let sample Oasis’ ‘Wonderwall’ in 22 years.
For fans of: Kano, Loyle Carner
Best track: ‘Memory Lane’
