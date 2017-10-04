Vill Vill Vest: The 10 best new artists we discovered

NME heads to Bergen to check out the latest crop of rising Norwegian talent

After scratching under the surface of Øya Festival 2017 to find the likes of Sløtface, Sigrid and Pom Poko among the awesome Norwegian bands that you need in your life, we returned to Norway for Bergen’s showcase and conference for new and rising talent at Vill Vill Vest to see what else they had to offer…

Fanny Andersen

For fans of: Sigrid, Tove Lo

The vibe: Electro-pop that lures you in with its slick charm, before the countless hooks and the magnetism of her performance entrap you in dance. Expect her to be bothering the charts over here in no time.

Key tracks: ‘Kids’, ‘Not A Toy’

Fred Well

For fans of: Years & Years, Sam Smith

The vibe: Sensual and silky smooth R&B that you can’t help but be seduced by.

Key tracks: ‘Complicated’

Natalie Sandtorv

For fans of: GOAT, Portico Quartet

The vibe: Wondering jazz, meets mind-scorching psych-rock and soaring vocals – all accompanied by dudes in capes and masks. Rest assured, you’ll get far too lost in the experience yourself for this to be considered as self-indulgent as that sounds.

Key tracks: ‘Fire’, ‘Higher Rituals’

Dreamarcher

For fans of: The Mars Volta, Biffy Clyro

The vibe: Mathy-doom-prog that is going to melt the faces off so many headbangers at next summer’s metal festivals. Approach with caution.

Key tracks: ‘Shadows’, ‘Burning The Remains’

Strange Hellos

For fans of: Alvvways, Chvrches

The vibe: Shoegaze with life-affirming, arena-sized choruses. Imagine Ride covering Fleetwood Mac but with a sweet electro-pop shimmer.

Key tracks: ‘Broken Teenage Heart’, ‘Monumental’

Halie

For fans of: Marina & The Diamonds, Ellie Goulding

The vibe: Arguably the most hyped act of the weekend, and it’s easy to see why. Having worked with the producers behind the likes of Sam Smith and Sigrid at the age of just 16-years-old, she already has the songs, the sass, the energy and the live prowess to put her way ahead of her peers. You’ll be hearing a lot more from her.

Key tracks: ‘Echo’

Hajk

For fans of: Bombay Bicycle Club, Maggie Rogers

The vibe: Tropical-tinged dream-pop atop a bed of subtle funk. Put a smile back on your face and pretend it’s still summer.

Key tracks: ‘Magazine’, ‘Nothing Left To Say’

Building Instrument

For fans of: Sigur Ros, Caribou

The vibe: The sound of nature and the machines in perfect harmony as blissful jazzy ambience meets artful electronica.

Key tracks: ‘Rett Ned’, ‘Historia’

Silja Sol

For fans of: Grimes, Pixx

The vibe: Weird but wonderful pop from a true but Earthly eccentric.

Key tracks: ‘Ni Liv’, ‘Dyrene’

Young Dreams

For fans of: Yeasayer, Grizzly Bear

The vibe: NME loved their debut back in 2013. Now after years of silence they’re back with another blast of sun-filled wonky pop to finally win your heart.

Key tracks: ‘Young Dreams’, ‘Of The City’