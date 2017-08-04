Chances are, you’ve been listening to King Henry songs for a while now. He made his name by helping compose Major Lazer’s Bieber-featuring behemoth ‘Cold Water’, and was behind the desk for some of Beyoncé‘s ‘Lemonade’. Not a bad start, eh.

Now the LA-producer is striking it out on his own, with his first EP ‘Don’t Stay Away’ dropping last year and recently followed that up with ‘Destiny’ just a few weeks back. His new song ‘Moment’, however, is a serious step up for someone that probably doesn’t need to take a step up anyway.

On ‘Moment’, R&B singer Rhye is on hand to provide predictably velvety vocals to up the brood-levels on this electro-pop stunner. A fitting soundtrack to your drunk stagger home.

Long may King Henry reign, we say