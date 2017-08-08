Bloody Knees go exploring in the wild video for ‘Not Done’

There’s something undeniably joyful about Bloody Knees. Yes, their band name may conjure memories of awful afternoons in the playground – but their lust for life and soaring garage-rock hooks hint that no-one is having quite as much fun as them right now.

‘Not Done’, then, the first single from upcoming EP shows just that – the boys gallivanting in fields, at markets, going for a dip, oh and thrashing out their huge new tune in the meantime. “No I’m not done, just yet” singer Brad yells on the life-affirming chorus, as savage guitar riffs propel the band to the next level. A welcome return to Cambridge’s loudest export.

Watch the video below.

EP ‘Maybe It’s Easy’ is out October 13 via Distiller Records

October

4th – Edge, Luton

25th – Rough Trade, Nottingham

26th – The Blue Moon, Cambridge

27th – The Sunflower Lounge, Birmingham

28th – The Cookie, Leicester

November

1st – Komedia Studio Bar, Brighton

2nd – Camden Assembly, London

3rd – The Library, Oxford

4th – The Old England, Bristol

7th – The Polar Bear, Hull

8th – Broadcast, Glasgow

9th – Headrow House, Leeds

10th – Picture House Social, Sheffield

11th – The Sugarmill, Stoke on Trent

12th – Night & Day, Manchester