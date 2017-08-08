Bloody Knees go exploring in the wild video for ‘Not Done’
There’s something undeniably joyful about Bloody Knees. Yes, their band name may conjure memories of awful afternoons in the playground – but their lust for life and soaring garage-rock hooks hint that no-one is having quite as much fun as them right now.
‘Not Done’, then, the first single from upcoming EP shows just that – the boys gallivanting in fields, at markets, going for a dip, oh and thrashing out their huge new tune in the meantime. “No I’m not done, just yet” singer Brad yells on the life-affirming chorus, as savage guitar riffs propel the band to the next level. A welcome return to Cambridge’s loudest export.
Watch the video below.
EP ‘Maybe It’s Easy’ is out October 13 via Distiller Records
October
4th – Edge, Luton
25th – Rough Trade, Nottingham
26th – The Blue Moon, Cambridge
27th – The Sunflower Lounge, Birmingham
28th – The Cookie, Leicester
November
1st – Komedia Studio Bar, Brighton
2nd – Camden Assembly, London
3rd – The Library, Oxford
4th – The Old England, Bristol
7th – The Polar Bear, Hull
8th – Broadcast, Glasgow
9th – Headrow House, Leeds
10th – Picture House Social, Sheffield
11th – The Sugarmill, Stoke on Trent
12th – Night & Day, Manchester