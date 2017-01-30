New Music Of The Day: Brutus – ‘Drive’

With each band member citing influences as diverse as Bruce Springsteen, The Weeknd and Slayer, you’d think that Belgian trio Brutus would have very little in common with each other. But in fact, their varied inspirations have unshackled the group from the boundaries of genres, and their resulting material is a powerful and thrilling blend of punk, rock, indie and hardcore that’ll get the teeth in your skull rattling. Opposites attract, clearly.

On new song ‘Drive’, clattering drums, massive guitars and Stefanie’s soaring vocals collide for a robust and stratospheric punk-infused anthem. Though it sounds seamless, the song has been a work in progress, and the song predates their time as a Refused tribute act.

“Drive is a song that was written about someone else,” Stefanie says. “I’ve had these lyrics for four years, but this is the first time they’ve really fit within a song. It can be hard to come across aggressively without screaming and yelling, but ‘Drive’ is one of the tracks where I’ve tried to get the message across just by singing. We tried to make it sound like we were literally pushing a drum down the stairs that keeps on playing whilst crashing down.”

Brutus’ debut album ‘Burst’ is out February 24th via Hassle Records. Catch the group on tour in the UK in March and April.

Brighton, Green Door (March 29)

London, Old Blue Last (30)

Bristol, The Fleece (31)

Ramsgate Music Hall (April 2)