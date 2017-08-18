The follow-up to debut single 'Closet Lunatic'

On their debut single ‘Closet Lunatic‘ earlier this year, Leeds-based trio Caro sounded alternately like Dutch Uncles and Alt-J, with their gorgeous mash of syncopated guitar lines, throbbing bass, and restless vocal harmonies. Today (August 18) they’ve gone one better with ‘Eyes On The Ground’, mixing their lyrical smarts into multiple ear-worm melodies.

Explaining the track to us, frontman Adam Pardey said: “It’s about the guilt associated with an indifference to social injustices that don’t directly affect you and how that indifference and lack of taking any action or even speaking out against it is basically a compliance with anyone who’s causing it in the first place.”

Take a listen below and scroll down to see the band’s tour dates.

Caro play:

Rivfest, Warrington (September 2)

Oporto, Leeds (6)

Fulman Arms, York (29)

Tenement Trail, Glasgow (30)

Actress & Bishop, Birmingham (October 5)

Also Known As, Banbury (6)

Neighbourhood Festival, Manchester (7)

Think Tank, Newcastle (12)

Fruit, Hull (13)

Uni (with White Lies), Liverpool (14)

Purple Turtle, Reading (19)

Heartbreakers, Southampton (20)

Swyn Festival, Cardiff (21)

Sebright Arms, London (26)

Esquires, Bedford (27)