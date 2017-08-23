Charli XCX’s favourite producer, SIBA, drops new pop banger ‘Clean Break’
SIBA might be one of pop music’s underrated producers right now. His 2016 EP, ‘My Life with Jessie, My Friends and the Rest of The World’ was jam-packed with pop gems, and he’s been heaped with praise from none other than Charli XCX.
‘Clean Break’, his first song of 2017, feels like an almighty step-up – one that will no doubt get some heads turning. Pairing steady, tension-building beats with a set of delightful vocals – SIBA hits all the right notes on what’s almost certainly his best moment to date.