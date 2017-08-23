SIBA might be one of pop music’s underrated producers right now. His 2016 EP, ‘My Life with Jessie, My Friends and the Rest of The World’ was jam-packed with pop gems, and he’s been heaped with praise from none other than Charli XCX.

‘Clean Break’, his first song of 2017, feels like an almighty step-up – one that will no doubt get some heads turning. Pairing steady, tension-building beats with a set of delightful vocals – SIBA hits all the right notes on what’s almost certainly his best moment to date.