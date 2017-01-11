New Music Of The Day: Cherry Glazerr – ‘Nuclear Bomb’ (Video)

Clementine Creevy gets intimate with her guitar in the LA group's latest video

LA trio Cherry Glazerr are set to release their new album ‘Apocalipstick’ in a matter of days and, if you haven’t been paying attention so far, you might want to rectify that ASAP. Where their past records have included songs about grilled cheese sandwiches (‘Grilled Cheese‘, probably the best song written about any sandwich) and a pizza monster (‘Pizza Monster‘), this one takes in slightly more serious topics like female solidarity and support (the fiery ‘Told You I’d Be With The Guys‘).

That’s not to say the band have lost their winning sense of humour, though. One view of the video for ‘Nuclear Bomb’, the latest track to be shared from the upcoming record, will tell you that. Singer and guitarist Clementine Creevy embarks on a relationship with her guitar, depictions of which veer from the sweet (Creevy on a romantic stroll through LA’s Echo Park with her six-stringed partner) to the graphic (we won’t spoil the scene in the pizza place’s bathroom for you). It’s hilarious, knowing and a brilliant accompaniment to one ‘Apocalipstick”s fizzing highlights.

Of the video, Creevy told NME: “Music is a vehicle for human emotion. Music is not inherently political. Whatever meaning a person projects onto the music is a reflection of that person’s lived experience. Art is a subjective experience. Rock on.”

Cherry Glazerr will head to the UK in February for a headline show in London. They will return in May for new music festival The Great Escape. See the dates below:

London, Camden Assembly (February 28)

Brighton, The Great Escape (May 18)

‘Apocalipstick’ is released on January 20 via Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it here.