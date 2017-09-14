The dance-obsessed Aussie crew are on a roll

Aussie dance-punk four-piece Confidence Man came to the world’s attention with their ridiculously contagious single ‘Boyfriend (repeat)‘, which was released just over a year ago and has since been flooring festival crowds all over the world with its killer bassline.

We still know frustratingly little about them – they all use pseudonyms (that’s Janet Planet and Sugar Bones in the screengrab below). What we do know is that their new track ‘Better Sit Down Boy’ is a similar concoction to ‘Boyfriend’. Nonchalant delivery, hyperactive rhythm section, melodies sliding all over one another, and underneath it all – a bassline that bangs. Check it out, along with its jazzercise video, below.

Speaking about ‘Better Sit Down Boy’, Confidence Man say: “This track is one of our favourite songs to come out of the writing trip we did in rural Australia last year. Turns out the best way to write bangers is in a jacuzzi with a fresh margarita.”

On the video, they added: “Seriously considering asking the featured body builder to join the band as a backup dancer.” Do it, guys.

Confidence Man are touring the UK in December 2017. See their full dates below:

Deaf Institute, Manchester (December 5)

XOYO, London (6)

Hare & Hounds, Birmingham (7)