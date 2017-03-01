New Music Of The Day: Courtship. – ‘Sail Away’

In the blurry-eyed midst of summer 2016, Los Angeles duo Courtship. dropped a perfect soundtrack with debut track ‘Stop For Nothing’. Eli Hirsch and Micah Gordon’s first step had its toes dipped in the sand, sporting the bubblegum pop blast of early Passion Pit and MGMT, coupled with some trusty post-midnight melodrama.

Their next move is ‘Sail Away’, a moody escape route giving nods to Jungle’s modern funk strut and The Weeknd’s ether-doused pop. It’s a sharp, straight-down-the-line banger equally suited to balmy nights as it is blazing hot summer afternoons. Courtship. walk a tightrope between those two settings, and they give each mood a cinematic twist, perfectly suited for a pop-happy, post-Tumblr generation.