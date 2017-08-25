Danish producer Vera drops summer pop banger ‘Falling’
Vera is very much the sound of right now. Though the name might conjure images of your lovely, dear Auntie – this Danish producer is no relic. Having ran in the same circles as our pop favourites Off Bloom, and the strikingly cool Liss – the producer stepped out on his own with ‘In & Out Of Love’ earlier this summer, a stonking summer smash.
‘Falling’, which features Okay Kaya on vocal duties, is even smoother in both its scope and execution. Opening with a gentle acoustic strum, the song builds to a excitable and anthemic chorus – where both Kaya and Vera are able to showcase their respictive skills.
It’s a sound that could only exist right now – in a time when boundaries between pop, house and indie are continually broken down in songs like this. But this one, easily, is top of the pile.
Falling feat. Okay Kaya by Vera
"I wrote Falling after a long summer listening to Buena Vista Social Club and the Swedish singer Lisa Ekdahl.