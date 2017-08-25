Danish producer Vera drops summer pop banger ‘Falling’

Vera is very much the sound of right now. Though the name might conjure images of your lovely, dear Auntie – this Danish producer is no relic. Having ran in the same circles as our pop favourites Off Bloom, and the strikingly cool Liss – the producer stepped out on his own with ‘In & Out Of Love’ earlier this summer, a stonking summer smash.

‘Falling’, which features Okay Kaya on vocal duties, is even smoother in both its scope and execution. Opening with a gentle acoustic strum, the song builds to a excitable and anthemic chorus – where both Kaya and Vera are able to showcase their respictive skills.

It’s a sound that could only exist right now – in a time when boundaries between pop, house and indie are continually broken down in songs like this. But this one, easily, is top of the pile.