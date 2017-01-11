With each release that Declan McKenna produces, we endlessly fawn about his songwriting talent, and how he can turn the most difficulty of discourse – transgender issues, race and religion – into deeply moving and thoughtful songs that also make you want to dance. It’s a complex, but fruitful relationship thus far. If you think that burgeoning attention is going to change him – you couldn’t be more wrong.

‘The Kids Don’t Wanna Come Home’, Declan’s genre hopping and pop masterpiece does nothing to dispute that claim. In fact, its the most emotionally charged song he’s produced to date. Penned soon after of the Paris terror attacks – it’s his response to the youth being excluded from political discussions, and at risk of those in power but with no voice. Its angry, sure, but peppered with just as much optimism to make things seem hopeful in the world – at least for a few minutes.

Here’s what Declan had to say about the new track:”The Kids Don’t Wanna Come Home is a song I wrote about being a young person in the modern world. It’s about wanting to challenge fears and be part of a movement of change, and looking for hope despite a lot of dark and horrible things happening around the world.“

