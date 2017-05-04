New Music Of The Day: Demob Happy – ‘Dead Dreamers’

Somewhere between a naked run through a cacti field and the grubbiest of Josh Homme’s riffs, Brighton band Demob Happy pack a sinister, saw-toothed sound. The self-starting four-piece released debut album ‘Dream Soda’ back in 2015. The record somehow captures the audio equivalent of not washing your hands for five days during a festival, a terrifying collection of dirt and dust lining each of your fingernails.

‘Dead Dreamers’, the first grizzly taste of a new full-length, shows no signs of letting up on devilish intent. Frontman Matt Marcantonio is caught between crosshairs, chanting sarcastic “doo doos” sleazy, basement-dwelling riffs. There are hints of ‘Showbiz’-era Muse and pre-stadium Biffy Clyro. In other words, Demob Happy are rock giants in the making.

Dead Dreamers by TasteAndTone We put out one song every month. And it is good. November 2016 // SIVIK – “All Day All Night” Soundcloud: bit.ly/ADANSoundcloud Spotify: bit.ly/ADANSpotify stuff@tasteandtone.com www.tasteandtone.

Watch Demob Happy play the following shows:

Old Blue Last, London (May 8) *

O2 Academy, Newcastle (May 15) **

O2 Academy, Bristol, (May 16) **

O2 Forum, London (May 18) **

Sound Control, Manchester (May 25) *

Sunflower Lounge, Birmingham (May 28) *

Green Door Store, Brighton (May 30) *

Camden Assembly, London (May 31) *

(* = w/ Gang of Youths, ** = w/ The Cribs)