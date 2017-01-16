New Music Of The Day: Diet Cig – ‘Tummy Ache’

It’s been a fairly decent week for punk duo Diet Cig. They’ve just announced their much-awaited debut album ‘Swear I’m Good At This’, announced a gigantic North American tour, and to top it all off, they’ve dropped their wittiest and most engaging song to date in the shape of ‘Tummy Ache’.

Propelled by Noah Bowman’s thumping drums and a set of ever-shifting crunching chords, ‘Tummy Ache’ is as powerful as it is crucial. “My stomach hurts ’cause it’s hard to be a punk while wearing a skirt” sings Alex Luciano, which is less about what dodgy sandwich she had for lunch – but more an eloquent discussion of “radical softness”, punk and how they relate to each other. It’s bold, fun and important – exactly what Diet Cig are all about. Here’s what the group had to say about the song:

‘Tummy Ache’ is all about unpacking the feeling of approaching punk with radical softness, and the struggle when it’s not always read as powerful or cool or whatever enough. It’s the shout into my pillow when what I’m saying isn’t being heard, and a big old I FEEL YA to all the femme folks creating space for themselves in a world that wants to keep us quiet.”

Diet Cig’s album ‘Swear I’m Good At This’ is out April 7 via Frenchkiss Records