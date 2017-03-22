New Music Of The Day: Eat Fast – ‘Scrambled Egg’

Anybody who’s been paying attention to British indie right now should recognise the quite frankly brilliant Brighton label Cannibal Hymns by now. Having been behind the releases for Dream Wife, Our Girl and Abattoir Blues, they now welcome Georgie-garage rock extraordinaires Eat Fast into the family.

They’ll release their new EP ‘Immortal Kombat’ on the label and they’re pretty damn excited about it, says guitarist John Edgers; “we’re basically resisting the urge to spontaneously combust. And wet ourselves.” To celebrate that big news in a less disgusting way, they’ve shared a first taster of it, quite literally, with new song ‘Scrambled Egg’.

There’s no huge departure from their previous material, but that delightful blend of feedback, scuzzy guitars and warped vocals are sharper and punchier than ever – showing the group at their thrilling best.

“‘Scrambled Egg’ considers how an awareness of our own mortality is inevitably situated within the act of loving another person,” vocalist Adam Pearson said of the track. “Instead of falling into melancholy, the speaker insists it enhances love, rather than hinders it.”

Scrambled Egg by EAT FAST Written by EAT FAST Artwork by EAT FAST Drums recorded @ The Grain Studios, the rest in bedrooms Mixed by James Hall Mastered by Robin Schmidt @ 24-96 Studios

Eat Fast’s ‘Immortal Kombat’ EP will be out via Cannibal Hymns on May 19

The Tyne Bar, Newcastle (April 9)

Stockton Calling, Stockton (April 14)

Live At Leeds, Leeds (April 29)

The Great Escape, Brighton (May 19)

The Great Escape, Brighton (May 20)

Evolution Emerging, Newcastle (May 27)

Deer Shed Festival, Topcliffe (July 21)

Kendal Calling, Lowther Deer Park (July 29)