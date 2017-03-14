There are certain producers you just know are going to tease a hit out of an artist. Rick Rubin, for the most part, is remarkable at honing some of biggest stars. Max Martin is usually behind the mixing desk for nearly every pop mega hit you hear these days. For indie, Aussie producer Burke Reid is fast becoming that gatekeeper of greatness.

In 2015, he worked with Courtney Barnett on her ferocious debut album ‘Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit’ – and now London four piece Flyte have headed down under to work with Reid on their upcoming material. A little taste of what’s to come arrives on most recent song ‘Victoria Falls’, for which they’ve just shared a live church performance video, which you can see below.

This isn’t a gritty DIY indie-rock stomper, mind. On ‘Victoria Falls’, the four-piece opt for psychedelic melodies and soothing guitar lines, mixed with 1975-esque levels of layered, low-key vocals with beautiful results. It may sound effortlessly smart, but there’s nothing understated about their talent, and unstoppable potential.

