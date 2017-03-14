If SXSW is a bit out your price range (and roughly 5,000 miles out the way), don’t fret, we have our very own new music bonanza here in the UK which might prove more economical.
The Great Escape music festival takes place in Brighton in May as some of Europe and beyond’s finest rising acts converge on the South Coast. So far, over 200 acts have been announced and expect there to be plenty more as new music enthusiasts converge on city for a weekend of excellent new music.
Here’s everything you need to know, from the full mammoth lineup to ticket details.
When is the Great Escape?
The Great Escape will take place from May 18-20 2017.
Where is the Great Escape?
The festival takes place in a variety of locations in Brighton. Take a look here for the full list of venues taking part.
Who’s playing The Great Escape?
67
Abattoir Blues
Abra Cadabra
Adam Naas
Agar Agar
Áine Cahill
Ainslie Wills
Alex Cameron
ALMA
Alameda
Alyss
Amy Becker
Anna Straker
Aristophanes貍貓
Ásgeir
Avelino
Baba Shrimps
Babeheaven
Bad Pop
Bad Sounds
Baloji
Bang Bang Romeo
Bantam Lyons
Be Charlotte
Beliefs
Belly Squad
Betty Who
Biuret 뷰렛
Blackwaters
Bokito
Brent Cobb
Brian Deady
Bruce O Yates
Bryde
Busty and the bass
Buvette
CABBAGE
Camo Clave
Carys Selvey
Casi
Catherine McGrath
Charlie Straw
Cheap Meat
Cherry Glazerr
Childcare
Childhood
CHINAH
Club Drive
Cocoa Futures
Code Walk
Colter Wall
Confidence Man
Cosima
Crimsons
Croox
Dagny
Dakota
Dan Croll
Dat Brass
Dead Pretties
Debrah Scarlet
DGS Samurai Champs
Diane Birch
Douglas Dare
Dream Wife
Drones Club
EAT FAST
Ekali
Estrons
Faith i Branko
Fazerdaze
Fifi Rong
Fil Bo Riva
Fish
Flyte
Folly Rae
forest of fools
Francobollo
Frank Gamble
FREAK
Froth
Fuck Art, Let’s Dance!
Gabriella Cohen
Gallops
Gardna
GIRLI
Goat Girl
Gold Class
Gordi
Gothic Tropic
GURR
H Hawkline
Hannah Georgas
Hare Squead
Harrison Brome
Haux
Hazel English
Hearts Hearts
Hello Moth
Hipsters Dont Dance
HMLTD
Homeshake
Honey Lung
Horse Thief
Husky Loops
Ibibio Sound Machine
IDER
Ill
Immigrant Swing
Indigo Husk
Into The Ark
Isaac Gracie
Bernardt
Jack Ladder
Jackdat
Jacques
Jake Houlsby
James Hersey
Jameszoo
Jamie Isaac
Jane Weaver
Jarami
Jay Som
Jerkcurb
Jerry Williams
Jesse Terry
Joe Fox
John K. Samson
Jordan Mackampa
Jossy Mitsu
Judah and The Lion
Judas
Julie Bergan
Julie Byrne
Kane Strang
KillASon
King Henry
King Nun
Klangstof
Knucks
Kojo Funds
Kolars
Kovacs
Kudu Blue
Kytes
L.A. Salami
La Jungle
Las Aves
Leo Stannard
Life
Like A Motorcycle
Lisa Mitchell
Little Hours
Lowly
Luxury Death
LYRA
Mammút
Marc O’Reilly
Maria Kelly
Marika Hackman
MarthaGunn
Matt Maeson
Matt Maltese
Mauno
Mc sniper
Middle Kids
Miles from Kinshasa
Mo Kenney
Molly
Monico Blonde
Mosa Wild
MOSES
Mullally
Mungo
Mystic Braves
Native Dancer
Nilüfer Yanya
Noga Erez
North Downs
Not3s
Nova Twins
October Drift
Odd Beholder
off Bloom
Olympia
One Sentence. Supervisor
Oscar Jerome
Otzeki
Our Girl
Outllay
Overcoats
Paigey Cakey
Parcels
Parekh & Singh
Paris Youth Foundation
PAULi.
Pavo Pavo
Perturbator
Picture This
Pixey
Plaitum
Poor Nameless Boy
Port Cities
Poté
Prince Vaseline
Pumarosa
Rahh
Ray BLK
Raye
Rosborough
Royal Tusk
Sailor and I
Saint PHNX
Sälen
Sampa The Great
SARA SARA
Sarathy Korwar
Shame
She-Devils
SHELLS
ShitKid
Shogun
Shy Luv
Sigrid
Skott
Sløtface
Smerz
SÔNGE
SONS
Sophie Hunger
SoShe
Stefflon Don
Steve James
Stevie Parker
Sturla Atlas
Sultan of the Disco
Superfood
Swimming Tapes
Tamir Grinberg
Tash LC
Ten Tonnes
TENDER
Tennyson
The Age of L.U.N.A
The Amazons
The Avulsions
The Bay Rays
The Blinders
The Brass Funkeys
The Districts
The Goon Sax
The Japanese House
The LaFontaines
The Magic Gang
The Monotones
The Moonlandingz
The Parrots
The Rhythm Method
The Sandinistas
The Van T’s
Thomas Azier
Tigertown
Tired Lion
Tom Grennan
Tsar B
Victoria
Wallflower
Wallwork B2B TSVI
Wild Front
Will Heard
Will Joseph Cook
William Prince
XamVolo
Yellow Days
Yonaka
Youngr
YOWL
Yxng Bane
Zach Said
Zak Abel
Zeal & Ardor
So there’s a lot of acts, but here a quick five you can’t afford to miss
Sigrid
The 20-year-old Norwegian made a barnstorming arrival with her debut single ‘Don’t Kill My Vibe’ and this will prove to be a first chance for many to catch her brand of uplifting pop.
Stefflon Don
Last year’s ‘Real Ting’ mixtape introduced to rising grime MC Stefflon Don in furious fashion, and having sold out her first ever headline show in a matter of minutes, her set will no doubt be one of the hottest events over the weekend.
Kane Strang
Later this year the New Zealand wonderkid will be releasing his second album and judging by lead single ‘Oh So You’re Off I See’, it could be a gigantic and ambitious rock affair.
Kane Strang – Oh So You’re Off I See by Dead Oceans
Kane Strang – Oh So You’re Off I See Download / stream: https://deadoceans.lnk.to/kanestrang https://www.facebook.com/kanestrang/ https://twitter.com/kanestrang https://www.kanestrang.com/
Tsar B
The Belgian’s eponymous debut EP was an off-kilter electro pop delight – and this appearance will give many their first chance to be enchanted by the prospective pop star.
Avelino
“Don’t show up to my show if you’ve got no energy” says the Tottenham rapper on his barnstorming Stormzy and Skepta collaboration ‘Energy’. So, you know, if you’re going to head down to his likely raucous show – make sure you’re in the mood to get lively.
How do I buy tickets?
There are a limited amount of tickets available for the event – but you can buy them from here.