If SXSW is a bit out your price range (and roughly 5,000 miles out the way), don’t fret, we have our very own new music bonanza here in the UK which might prove more economical.

The Great Escape music festival takes place in Brighton in May as some of Europe and beyond’s finest rising acts converge on the South Coast. So far, over 200 acts have been announced and expect there to be plenty more as new music enthusiasts converge on city for a weekend of excellent new music.

Here’s everything you need to know, from the full mammoth lineup to ticket details.

When is the Great Escape?

The Great Escape will take place from May 18-20 2017.

Where is the Great Escape?

The festival takes place in a variety of locations in Brighton. Take a look here for the full list of venues taking part.

Who’s playing The Great Escape?

67

Abattoir Blues

Abra Cadabra

Adam Naas

Agar Agar

Áine Cahill

Ainslie Wills

Alex Cameron

ALMA

Alameda

Alyss

Amy Becker

Anna Straker

Aristophanes貍貓

Ásgeir

Avelino

Baba Shrimps

Babeheaven

Bad Pop

Bad Sounds

Baloji

Bang Bang Romeo

Bantam Lyons

Be Charlotte

Beliefs

Belly Squad

Betty Who

Biuret 뷰렛

Blackwaters

Bokito

Brent Cobb

Brian Deady

Bruce O Yates

Bryde

Busty and the bass

Buvette

CABBAGE

Camo Clave

Carys Selvey

Casi

Catherine McGrath

Charlie Straw

Cheap Meat

Cherry Glazerr

Childcare

Childhood

CHINAH

Club Drive

Cocoa Futures

Code Walk

Colter Wall

Confidence Man

Cosima

Crimsons

Croox

Dagny

Dakota

Dan Croll

Dat Brass

Dead Pretties

Debrah Scarlet

DGS Samurai Champs

Diane Birch

Douglas Dare

Dream Wife

Drones Club

EAT FAST

Ekali

Estrons

Faith i Branko

Fazerdaze

Fifi Rong

Fil Bo Riva

Fish

Flyte

Folly Rae

forest of fools

Francobollo

Frank Gamble

FREAK

Froth

Fuck Art, Let’s Dance!

Gabriella Cohen

Gallops

Gardna

GIRLI

Goat Girl

Gold Class

Gordi

Gothic Tropic

GURR

H Hawkline

Hannah Georgas

Hare Squead

Harrison Brome

Haux

Hazel English

Hearts Hearts

Hello Moth

Hipsters Dont Dance

HMLTD

Homeshake

Honey Lung

Horse Thief

Husky Loops

Ibibio Sound Machine

IDER

Ill

Immigrant Swing

Indigo Husk

Into The Ark

Isaac Gracie

Bernardt

Jack Ladder

Jackdat

Jacques

Jake Houlsby

James Hersey

Jameszoo

Jamie Isaac

Jane Weaver

Jarami

Jay Som

Jerkcurb

Jerry Williams

Jesse Terry

Joe Fox

John K. Samson

Jordan Mackampa

Jossy Mitsu

Judah and The Lion

Judas

Julie Bergan

Julie Byrne

Kane Strang

KillASon

King Henry

King Nun

Klangstof

Knucks

Kojo Funds

Kolars

Kovacs

Kudu Blue

Kytes

L.A. Salami

La Jungle

Las Aves

Leo Stannard

Life

Like A Motorcycle

Lisa Mitchell

Little Hours

Lowly

Luxury Death

LYRA

Mammút

Marc O’Reilly

Maria Kelly

Marika Hackman

MarthaGunn

Matt Maeson

Matt Maltese

Mauno

Mc sniper

Middle Kids

Miles from Kinshasa

Mo Kenney

Molly

Monico Blonde

Mosa Wild

MOSES

Mullally

Mungo

Mystic Braves

Native Dancer

Nilüfer Yanya

Noga Erez

North Downs

Not3s

Nova Twins

October Drift

Odd Beholder

off Bloom

Olympia

One Sentence. Supervisor

Oscar Jerome

Otzeki

Our Girl

Outllay

Overcoats

Paigey Cakey

Parcels

Parekh & Singh

Paris Youth Foundation

PAULi.

Pavo Pavo

Perturbator

Picture This

Pixey

Plaitum

Poor Nameless Boy

Port Cities

Poté

Prince Vaseline

Pumarosa

Rahh

Ray BLK

Raye

Rosborough

Royal Tusk

Sailor and I

Saint PHNX

Sälen

Sampa The Great

SARA SARA

Sarathy Korwar

Shame

She-Devils

SHELLS

ShitKid

Shogun

Shy Luv

Sigrid

Skott

Sløtface

Smerz

SÔNGE

SONS

Sophie Hunger

SoShe

Stefflon Don

Steve James

Stevie Parker

Sturla Atlas

Sultan of the Disco

Superfood

Swimming Tapes

Tamir Grinberg

Tash LC

Ten Tonnes

TENDER

Tennyson

The Age of L.U.N.A

The Amazons

The Avulsions

The Bay Rays

The Blinders

The Brass Funkeys

The Districts

The Goon Sax

The Japanese House

The LaFontaines

The Magic Gang

The Monotones

The Moonlandingz

The Parrots

The Rhythm Method

The Sandinistas

The Van T’s

Thomas Azier

Tigertown

Tired Lion

Tom Grennan

Tsar B

Victoria

Wallflower

Wallwork B2B TSVI

Wild Front

Will Heard

Will Joseph Cook

William Prince

XamVolo

Yellow Days

Yonaka

Youngr

YOWL

Yxng Bane

Zach Said

Zak Abel

Zeal & Ardor

So there’s a lot of acts, but here a quick five you can’t afford to miss

Sigrid

The 20-year-old Norwegian made a barnstorming arrival with her debut single ‘Don’t Kill My Vibe’ and this will prove to be a first chance for many to catch her brand of uplifting pop.

Stefflon Don

Last year’s ‘Real Ting’ mixtape introduced to rising grime MC Stefflon Don in furious fashion, and having sold out her first ever headline show in a matter of minutes, her set will no doubt be one of the hottest events over the weekend.

Kane Strang

Later this year the New Zealand wonderkid will be releasing his second album and judging by lead single ‘Oh So You’re Off I See’, it could be a gigantic and ambitious rock affair.

Kane Strang – Oh So You’re Off I See by Dead Oceans Kane Strang – Oh So You’re Off I See Download / stream: https://deadoceans.lnk.to/kanestrang https://www.facebook.com/kanestrang/ https://twitter.com/kanestrang https://www.kanestrang.com/

Tsar B

The Belgian’s eponymous debut EP was an off-kilter electro pop delight – and this appearance will give many their first chance to be enchanted by the prospective pop star.

Avelino

“Don’t show up to my show if you’ve got no energy” says the Tottenham rapper on his barnstorming Stormzy and Skepta collaboration ‘Energy’. So, you know, if you’re going to head down to his likely raucous show – make sure you’re in the mood to get lively.

How do I buy tickets?

There are a limited amount of tickets available for the event – but you can buy them from here.