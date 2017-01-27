Hannah Lou Clark returns with soaring hit ‘Don’t Sweat it’

Taken from Clark's new EP 'The Heart and All Its Sin'

Back in 2014, fuzz-favouring songwriter Hannah Lou Clark put out her first solo EP: the intimate, forward-thinking ‘Silent Type’. Minimalism reigned supreme, with Clark splicing together electronic drums, languishing guitars, and layer upon layer of vocals to devastating effect.

Last year she burst back on the scene with the fearless, grungy ‘It’s Your Love’ EP, and now she’s shared another newie in ‘Don’t Sweat It’ – the first taster of upcoming EP ‘The Heart and All Its Sin’. Full of crunching guitars and wickedly smart melodies, it sees Clark push her limits further once again.

“I think people worry too much about small things, and we know it too,” Clark says, speaking about her new track. “The simple message is that life is too short, and there’s nothing wrong with letting your hair down.”

Don’t Sweat It by Hannah Lou Clark Stream Don’t Sweat It by Hannah Lou Clark from desktop or your mobile device

‘The Heart and All Its Sin’ is out on March 24 via Quatre Femmes Records/[PIAS].

Bristol, The Louisiana (April 22)

Leeds, Oporto, (23)

Sheffield, The Harley (24)

Oxford, The Cellar, (25)

Brighton, The Hop (26)

London, Boston Music Room (27)