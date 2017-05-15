New Music Of The Day: Hazel English – ‘That Thing’

She's about to head to these shores for a handful of shows

For the last year or so Hazel English’s recording output has not just been remarkably stellar – but impossibly consistent. Perhaps that’s a result of English totally nailing a formula, and continuing to master it. Psychedelic guitars and dreamy vocals intertwine – leaving just enough room for her confessional lyrics to shine.

But new song ‘That Thing’ isn’t like anything she’s done before. In fact, not only is it probably her finest moment to date, it might just be her first proper foot-stomping pop banger. Produced with Justin Raisen, who worked on Angel Olsen’s delightful ‘My Woman’, English seemingly moves out of her comfort zone, by embracing a big drums and a catchy keyboard hook – with stunning results.

The Great Escape Festival, Brighton (May 19- 20)

Hare and Hounds, Birmingham (21)

The Castle Hotel, Manchester (22)

The Lexington, London (24)

The Louisiana, Bristol (25)

Mini-album ‘Just Give In/Never Going Home’ is out now