Here’s why you need to come see INHEAVEN play NME Lock In with Estrella Galicia

You can see them for free in London on September 28

Next week, south London indie heroes INHEAVEN are coming to play the next NME Lock In with Estrella Galicia, right here at NME Towers in London (Sep 28). It is going to be absolutely gigantic. Best thing about it, is that you can be here for free, just head to this page to find out how.

If you’re interested and want to know a little bit more about this ace new band then here’s what you can expect from the night…

Their live shows are riotous

If you’ve seen them before in a sweaty venue, you know that it’s a biblical experience. From the clattering tones of ‘All There Is’, through to the riff-baiting ‘Bitter Town’ – it’s the sound of British indie proving it can throw some heavyweight punches once more.

Their debut album is bombastic and grungy

Their self-titled debut is a collection of songs that stretch back from late 2015 – but it remains a startlingly fresh mix of gigantic anthems and heart-on-its-sleeve love songs. Perfect for a banging night out, then.

They’re going to be massive

Next week’s show is a pretty great opportunity to see the band before they inevitably blow up, following an astounding festival season. It saw them conquer Reading & Leeds, Glastonbury and more – and with an impeding UK tour, our show could prove to be an ‘I was there moment’.

James Taylor is a great frontman

The band are a startlingly ace and cohesive live band, with every member pulling their weight. But frontman James Taylor leads from the front with his crooning, yet cataclysmic vocals, best heard on ‘World’s On Fire’ and ‘Baby’s Alright’