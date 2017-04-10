New Music Of The Day: Her’s – ‘I’ll Try’

Her’s are not a group to stand still. Each song they produce, from the lo-fi bedroom pop power of debut track to ‘Dorothy’ to the duo’s equally melodic take on slacker-rock on ‘Marcel’, sees the Liverpool-based duo shift and float between sounds. Never really fitting into one genre, but somehow nailing whatever they end up doing.

That much is obvious on their new track ‘I’ll Try’, another cut from their upcoming eight-track collection of work thus far ‘Songs of Her’s. It’s as dreamy as Tom Hardy reading us all a bedtime story, but there’s something sharper and punchier than anything they’ve done before. Here’s what they had to say about the new track in a cryptic to email The Beat.

“Utilise these intense sound waves, to inspire your daily drudgery. Hold the almighty torch of ultimate exertion, as you endeavour the righteous path of fatigue, all the while keeping in mind, that perseverance is key.”

I'll Try by Her's Please keep in mind that perseverance is key. 'I'll Try' is taken from the forthcoming debut collection 'Songs of Her's'. Released on 12th May via Heist or Hit.

11 April – YORK, The Fulford Arms *

12 April – LEEDS, Brudenell Social Club *

13 April – SHEFFIELD, Picture House Social *

14 April – OXFORD, The Cellar *

16 April – RAMSGATE, Ramsgate Music Hall ^

18 April – BRIGHTON, The Hope & Ruin *

19 April – BRISTOL, The Louisiana *

20 April – LIVERPOOL, Buyers’ Club *

22 April – GLASGOW, The Hug and Pint *

24 April – NEWCASTLE, Think Tank? *

25 April – MANCHESTER, Gullivers *

26 April – BIRMINGHAM, Hare and Hounds *

28 April – LONDON, Tufnell Park Dome *

30 April – LIVERPOOL, FestEvol Gardens

16 May – EDINBURGH, Sneaky Pete’s

18-19 May – BRIGHTON, The Great Escape

20 May – LEEDS, Gold Sounds

26 May – COVENTRY, The Tin

30 May – BRISTOL, The Gallimaufry

31 May – LONDON, The Waiting Room

01 June – BATH, Moles

11 August – VENTNOR, Ventnor International Festival