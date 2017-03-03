With HMLTD, there are no half measures. Everything about their existence is channelled into their art, their music, their look and their videos. They give everything they’ve got into the delightfully complex and boundary-pushing universe they have crafted – and they expect you to do the same.

That sentiment and mission is none more evident than in their latest visual experience for new song ‘To The Door’, a dystopian sci-fi Western delight once again directed by collaborator Jenkin van Zyl. It opens with jangling Pulp Fiction guitars, but electronic womps soon take over, matching the intensity of Kanye West’s ‘Yeezus’, and providing further proof that nothing in HMLTD is by the numbers. It’s a jarring listen, sure, but compared to ‘Stained‘ and ‘Is This What You Wanted?‘ it might be their most straight-up banger to date.

Speaking to Beats 1’s Matt Wilkinson, frontman Henry explained the story behind the video. “It took one day to film, it was intense. The video was recorded in London, just North of Camden, we rented the mechanical bull, I had to ride on that for about an hour. If I can say so, I was the best on the mechanical bull, I was having to swing a microphone in the air, which is actually quite difficult, while I was on a mechanical bull lip syncing the track – many times I hit myself in the face with the microphone, I started bleeding and stuff. It’s hard.”

‘To The Door/Music’ is out now on streaming services

07.03 London, UK 100 Club (SOLD OUT)

27.04 Birmingham, UK The Sunflower Lounge

28.04 Leicester, UK Handmade Festival

29.04 Leeds, UK Live At Leeds Festival

30.04 Salford, UK Sounds From The Other City Festival

30.04 Glasgow, UK Stag & DaggerFestival

03.05 London, UK Scala

05.05 Bristol, UK The Louisiana

06.05 Nottingham, UK The Chameleon Arts Cafe

18-20.05 Brighton, UK The Great Escape Festival

24.05 Paris, France Le Point Ephemere

26.05 Amsterdam, NL London Calling Festival

10.06 Nimes, France This Is Not A Love Song Festival

03.09 Salisbury, UK End Of The Road Festival

Tune in to Beats 1 to listen to Matt Wilkinson’s show Saturday 4th March at 5pm GMT. Listen here http://apple.co/Beats1OnAir