Last year, London musician Isaac Gracie released his second EP, the live collection ‘Songs In Black And White’. When Gracie started turning heads before all that, his only press photo was an amateur live shot and much of the early buzz would originate from his beautiful live shows. So it was quite fitting that Gracie stuck to that ethos by only recording his last release in a live setting.

Now, Gracie is moving forward and into the studio, and has released a polished version of that EP’s highlight – ‘All In My Mind’. The song, a well-crafted tale of heartbreak (‘I’m so afraid of growing old, so don’t you go leaving me on my own’) sees his heavenly vocals peak at breathtaking levels, before turning it into a barely audible whisper. A stunning return for one of Britain’s most astonishing songwriters.

Listen to the track, which was produced by Marcus Dravs (Arcade Fire, Florence + The Machine, Mumford & Sons) below with a brand-spanking new video – and some dazzling suits.

He’s just announced a load of new dates for later this year

Shipping Forecast, Liverpool (October 2)

King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow (4)

Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen, Leeds (5)

Neighbourhood Festival, Manchester (7)

The Cellar, Oxford (9)

Hare & Hounds, Birmingham (10)

Omeara, London (11)