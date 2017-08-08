When Isaac Gracie rose to fame in late 2015, we were fittingly floored by his stunning vocals and his intimate songwriting. By doing so little, Gracie often showed so much of his life. It was heart-wrenching stuff.

Now, it’s all change. He’s just released ‘The Death of You & I’, the room-shaking rock monster and the first from his upcoming EP of the same name. Opening with slinking spaghetti-western guitars, Gracie’s vocals explodes in a soaring and ambitious chorus – like sticking a firework in a bin and watching the chaos proceed.

A far cry from the hushed acoustic tones of ‘Last Words’, but this isn’t the only example of Gracie expanding his palette. The upcoming EP also features a collaboration with one of Britain’s best young producers – Mura Masa. An unexpected team-up, but one that will no doubt provide fruitful results. But first, get a taste of ‘The Death of You & I’ below.

‘The Death of You & I’ is released on September 29 via Virgin EMI

See Gracie on tour:

Shipping Forecast, Liverpool (October 2)

King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow (4)

Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen, Leeds (5)

Neighbourhood Festival, Manchester (7)

The Cellar, Oxford (9)

Hare & Hounds, Birmingham (10)

Omeara, London (11)