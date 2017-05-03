Jamila Woods shares bewitching video for ‘Holy’

Woods has previously collaborated with Chance The Rapper

Last year, Jamila Woods released not only one of the most exciting and stunning debut albums – but probably one of the most important. ‘HEAVN’, released label-less and directly to Soundcloud, gave a well-rounded picture of Woods – a poet, an activist and an immensely talented musician.

With her name out there, and a intoxicating mystique established, Woods is ready to step it up in 2017 as she signs to Jagjaguwar (St Vincent, Bon Iver) to re-release her debut album. To kick it all off, Woods has shared the stunning video for ‘HEAVN’ highlight ‘Holy’, as well as a newly mixed version of the song. ‘Holy’ retains the lush and soulful beats, whereas ‘Holy (Reprise)’ packs serious punch, though both are utterly bewitching in their own ways.

“I wrote ‘Holy’ to remind myself that my worth is not dependent on anyone or anything outside of me,” Jamila said. “For the video I wanted to represent self-care as a sacred act, to make ordinary daily rituals in bedrooms and bathtubs feel magical,”

‘Holy (Reprise)’

Jamila Woods debut album ‘Woods’ will be out later this summer