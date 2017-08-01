New Music Of The Day: Joan – ‘Love Somebody Like You’

Unconventional band names are all part and parcel of the game now. US indie star, Soccer Mommy, is not a 45-year-old SUV driving parent, and no, Goat Girl are not a some kind of farmyard hybrid. But this new rising act might just take outplay the rest of them.

They’re called Joan and they’re from Arkansas. Neither are called Joan, but their carefree and damn right saxy music harks back to synth-pop’s highest peak, the ‘80s – coincidentally, probably when the name Joan was common as hell.

Blending big beats, shimmering synths and a delightful pop chorus collide on ‘Love Somebody Like You’, the group’s bombastic new single is a 1975-esque pop banger fit for parties all summer long. “‘Love Somebody Like You’ is a song for someone that you obsess over,” the pair say, “they seem out of reach, but you can’t help but to take a chance and go after them”.

On this occasion, their risk-taking nature has paid off, as Joan showcase songwriting expertise well beyond their years.

Joan will play The Waiting Room in London on September 26.